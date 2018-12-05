SNP: Brexit deal denies Scottish rights

Media player
PMQs: Blackford and May on Brexit and Scotland's rights
The SNP's Ian Blackford asked the prime minister why her Brexit deal denied Scotland its "rights and opportunities"
Theresa May told him that "remaining in the internal market of the UK is the most important economic interest" for Scotland.Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict
05 Dec 2018
