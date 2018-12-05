Brexit negotiations set up for failure - Gyimah

Media player
Sam Gyimah on the Brexit negotiations
Former cabinet minister Sam Gyimah told MPs Theresa May's deal was "fatally flawed".
He described it as being like "shoes that have got holes in the soles".
Speaking for the first time since his resignation, the Tory MP said the "negotiations had been set up for failure" because the UK will "always fold" due to the amount of time left until it leaves the EU.
05 Dec 2018
