'Houses swooped up by second home buyers'
Mevagissey: Tourist town ban on new-build second homes

Some residents in a Cornish town cannot afford to buy a home there, while dozens of the properties stand empty for months outside the holiday period.

People who grew up in Mevagissey, and want to get on the property ladder, welcome a ban on new properties being bought as second homes, but not everyone agrees with the restriction.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson met Lydia and the wider Mevagissey community.

  • 06 Dec 2018
