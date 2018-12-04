MPs find government in contempt of Parliament

Video

MPs have voted for the government to disclose its legal advice over Brexit by 311 to 293.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said there would be an announcement on Wednesday about the timing of the release, after Speaker John Bercow said it would be "unimaginable" for this not to happen ahead of next Tuesday's vote on the deal.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the vote was of "huge constitutional and political significance" and "unprecedented".