Grayling: 'I didn't ask tough enough questions on rail'
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on rail timetables

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling accepts responsibility that he “didn’t ask tough enough” questions during the summer when rail timetable changes caused mass disruption.

He told Today that he was reassured by industry leaders that the networks were "ready" for changes.

  • 04 Dec 2018
