Britain is open for business, PM told G20

G20 summit: Theresa May on UK international trade after Brexit
Theresa May updated MPs on the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, saying the UK would "forge new and ambitious economic partnerships" and open up new markets for British goods and services.
The PM said she told G20 leaders that Britain was "open for business” and she had spoken to leaders whose nations were "keen to reach ambitious free trade agreements with us as soon as possible".
03 Dec 2018
