Corbyn: G20 'too slow' to respond to crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
G20 summit: Corbyn on world trade and human rights
Jeremy Corbvn says economics are important, but human rights and democratic principles "must never be subservient" to them.
Responding to Theresa May's statement after the G20 summit, Mr Corbyn said that 10 years after the global financial crash, the UK PM and G20 countries had been "simply failed to learn the lessons of that crash".
The Labour leader also asked the prime minister when the UK would follow Germany, Norway and the Netherlands and stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46432720/g20-summit-corbyn-on-world-trade-and-human-rightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window