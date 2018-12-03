The man who murdered the prime minister

Media player
Who was John Bellingham and why did he murder the prime minister in 1812?
Experts have reconstructed the face of John Bellingham, the man who murdered prime minister Spencer Perceval in 1812.
Westminster Hour reporter John Beesley finds out how the project came about and speaks to Bellingham's descendant, and current MP, Sir Henry Bellingham.
03 Dec 2018
