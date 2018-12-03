'One of the hardest decisions I've faced'
Brexit: Conservative Charles Walker on May deal vote

Charles Walker has said the Commons vote on the Brexit deal is one of the hardest decisions he's had to make.

The Conservative chair of the Commons Procedure Committee told Westminster Hour presenter Carolyn Quinn the vote carries a "great burden" and "great responsibility".

  • 03 Dec 2018
