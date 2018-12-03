Home secretary: 'I was bullied at school because I'm Asian'

Media player
Sajid Javid: 'I was bullied at school because I'm Asian'
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has told the Today programme that he was bullied and "punched to the ground" while at school because he was Asian.
03 Dec 2018
