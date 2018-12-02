Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove: 'I'm supporting the prime minister'
Brexiteer cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he is supporting Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and that there is strong support for her around the country.
When asked by Andrew Marr on his Sunday show if she should resign in the event of losing the Commons vote on the deal on Tuesday, 11 December he said "absolutely not".
-
02 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window