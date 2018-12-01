'He raised America's standing in the world'

Media player
George HW Bush: Ex-UK PM John Major on former president
Former UK PM John Major says George Bush Senior "raised America's standing in the world" during his time in the White House.
He was speaking to the Today programme on Radio 4 following the death of the former US president.
- Read more: George Bush Senior dies at the age of 94
-
01 Dec 2018
