'He raised America's standing in the world'
Video

George HW Bush: Ex-UK PM John Major on former president

Former UK PM John Major says George Bush Senior "raised America's standing in the world" during his time in the White House.

He was speaking to the Today programme on Radio 4 following the death of the former US president.

  • 01 Dec 2018
