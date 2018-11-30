Debating Southgate on Brexit 'racial overtones'

Media player
Debating Gareth Southgate on Brexit 'racial overtones'
The England football manager spoke about the "racial overtones" of the Brexit arguments when he was filmed in June for a ITV4 documentary, which aired on Thursday evening.
Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn heard reaction to his comments, and the stereotypes about Remainers and Leavers, from ConservativeHome's Mark Wallace, comedian Matt Forde, writer Maya Goodfellow, the Daily Telegraph's Claire Cohen, and Jill Rutter from the Institute for Government.
30 Nov 2018
