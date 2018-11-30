Media player
Brexit: Theresa May says she is focused on Commons vote
Prime Minister Theresa May says she is focused on the vote on her Brexit deal in the face of dozens of her own MPs' opposition.
Mrs May was speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg in Argentina, where she is attending the the G20 summit.
30 Nov 2018
