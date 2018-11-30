Reaction ‘humbling’ says HIV positive MP
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Aids Day: Reaction ‘humbling’ says HIV positive MP

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who revealed in the Chamber of Commons that he has been HIV positive for nearly 10 years, says the public’s reaction has been “humbling”.

The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown told Today that his act has inspired others to think about revealing their HIV diagnosis to friends and family when they’ve previously “kept quiet… out of fear”.

  • 30 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Harry: 'We can bring an end to HIV'