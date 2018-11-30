Media player
World Aids Day: Reaction ‘humbling’ says HIV positive MP
Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who revealed in the Chamber of Commons that he has been HIV positive for nearly 10 years, says the public’s reaction has been “humbling”.
The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown told Today that his act has inspired others to think about revealing their HIV diagnosis to friends and family when they’ve previously “kept quiet… out of fear”.
30 Nov 2018
