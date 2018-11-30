Stop Brexit bickering, QT audience member tells MP

Media player
A Labour MP's call for a general election angers a Question Time audience member
Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long Bailey says if Theresa May can't get her Brexit deal through Parliament, Labour wants to trigger a general election.
But a Question Time audience member says Brexit is such a mess that politicians need to put their party politics aside and join forces to negotiate a deal with the EU.
30 Nov 2018
