Stop Brexit bickering, QT audience member tells MP
Video

A Labour MP's call for a general election angers a Question Time audience member

Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long Bailey says if Theresa May can't get her Brexit deal through Parliament, Labour wants to trigger a general election.

But a Question Time audience member says Brexit is such a mess that politicians need to put their party politics aside and join forces to negotiate a deal with the EU.

  • 30 Nov 2018