Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit Barometer: How are small businesses feeling?
BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast has been speaking to small businesses, asking how they're feeling in the run up to the Parliamentary vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Every morning between 07:30-08:00, Nicky Campbell is taking calls from listeners across the UK, while Rachel Burden reflects the debate on social media using #BrexitBarometer.
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46390637/brexit-barometer-how-are-small-businesses-feelingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window