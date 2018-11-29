Video

A Labour MP has revealed that he has been HIV positive for nearly 10 years, as the Commons debated World Aids Day.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: "I wanted to be able to stand here in this place and say to those living with HIV that our status doesn't define them. That we can be whoever we want to be."

And appealing for people to overcome their fear of getting tested, the Brighton Kemptown MP said: "It is better to live in knowledge than to die in fear."