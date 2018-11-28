Did PM stop UK offering Asia Bibi sanctuary?

Video

The prime minister was asked if she "personally intervened" to stop the UK government offering sanctuary to Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian mother acquitted of blasphemy.

Tory MP Zac Goldsmith called on Theresa May to put the record straight.

She told him he "shouldn't necessarily believe everything he reads in the papers", adding the "prime concern" was the safety of Asia Bibi and her family.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict