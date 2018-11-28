Brexit lessons for Scottish independence?

Media player
PMQs: Douglas Chapman and Theresa May on Brexit and Scotland
The SNP’s Douglas Chapman asks the prime minister about lessons from Brexit negotiations to help Scotland dissolve the Act of Union.
Theresa May said the government has been working with devolved administrations to ensure "the voice of the devolved administrations has been heard".
28 Nov 2018
