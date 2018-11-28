'They want to cause chaos and frustrate Brexit'
PMQs: Corbyn and May on resignations and Brexit talks

After Jeremy Corbyn highlights 20 Conservative front benchers standing down, Theresa May said she would "take no lectures" from someone who has seen 100 resignations from his front bench.

The Labour leader said it was time to "make way for an alternative plan", but the the prime minister said Labour wanted to "cause chaos, frustrate Brexit and overturn the will of the British people".

