'I am really struggling' on universal credit
Universal credit problems and rise of food bank use

Universal credit is a new system which rolls six benefits into one payment.

Some people running food banks are saying they are seeing an increase in people coming to them because of problems around Universal Credit.

Sarah Giles told Politics Live her debts increased because of the six week delay in the implementation of Universal Credit.

Universal credit: Is it working?

  • 28 Nov 2018
