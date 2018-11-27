Foster: Not the right deal for Northern Ireland
DUP leader on Brexit deal effect on Northern Ireland

The DUP leader said she "can't accept" the prime minister's claim that she has delivered a good deal for the UK.

Arlene Foster told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that she had a "wider responsibility" and had to look at the longer term effect on Northern Ireland.

She told Theresa May not to waste the next two weeks pushing the present deal, but to go and get a deal that "really works for the UK including Northern Ireland".

