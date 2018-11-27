Media player
Arlene Foster says PM has given up on 'better deal' but 'I have not'
The DUP leader has claimed Theresa May had "given up" on getting a better Brexit deal, and she questioned why the customs backstop was in the withdrawal agreement even though the PM's closest supporters did not want it.
Arlene Foster told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that, unlike the PM, she had not given up, and it was time to "find a better deal".
27 Nov 2018
