Can the PM get her Brexit deal through parliament?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will MPs vote for Brexit deal?

The Prime Minister got the EU to back her plans for Brexit. But back in Westminster, MPs on all sides of the House of Commons have said they will vote against it.

So why do they say they can’t they support it?

Our political correspondent Nick Eardley explains.

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Could there be another Brexit referendum?