May: I should not have used that language

Theresa May has told MPs she regrets language she used about EU nationals, after saying her Brexit deal would stop them "jumping the queue".

Dr Philippa Whitford called for an apology over the "thoughtless and insulting comments" towards EU migrants, which include her German husband, a GP in the UK for more than 30 years.

Theresa May told the SNP MP: “I should not have used that language in that speech."