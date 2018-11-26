May on Gibraltar: We will always stand by you
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Theresa May on Spain talks and future of Gibraltar

Updating MPs on the weekend summit with European leaders about a Brexit deal, Theresa May said: "This is the right deal for Britain."

She went on tell the people of Gibraltar that the UK would always stand with the them, and "our position on sovereignty has not, and will not, change."

Brexit: Theresa May updates MPs on draft deal

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn: Brexit deal is 'worst of all worlds'