May on Gibraltar: We will always stand by you

Brexit: Theresa May on Spain talks and future of Gibraltar
Updating MPs on the weekend summit with European leaders about a Brexit deal, Theresa May said: "This is the right deal for Britain."
She went on tell the people of Gibraltar that the UK would always stand with the them, and "our position on sovereignty has not, and will not, change."
26 Nov 2018
