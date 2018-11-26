Media player
Gig economy: Does flexible working come at a cost?
Some enjoy the ease of ordering food to be brought to their doors, but what about the working terms of some of the delivery drivers?
For Politics Live, reporter Greg Dawson looked at the balance in the the so-called gig economy between flexibility and guarantees of basic rights for workers.
26 Nov 2018
