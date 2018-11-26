'Not Brexit? It is doing my head in!'

Media player
Brexit: Views of Birmingham residents on UK leaving EU
Members of the public in Birmingham were asked about the PM's deal for Brexit.
Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka got some views about how the negotiations were going ahead, and if people considered themselves a 'bob', as in bored of Brexit.
26 Nov 2018
