Brexit: Theresa May 'full of optimism' as deal agreed by EU
Prime Minister Theresa May has said the EU endorsement of her Brexit deal marks the start of "a crucial national debate" in the UK.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, she said she would make the case for the deal with "all her heart".
25 Nov 2018
