'Nazanin's daughter gave me this doll'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case: Jeremy Hunt on Tehran visit
The Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, told the BBC's Andrew Marr about a visit to Tehran to check on the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case.
He brought with him a doll made by Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe for his four-year-old daughter, and a drawing by Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter.
25 Nov 2018
