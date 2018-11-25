Juncker: 'There is no better deal'

Media player
Juncker: 'Those who reject Brexit deal will be disappointed'
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has reiterated that the Brexit deal approved is the only one on offer.
25 Nov 2018
