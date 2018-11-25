'The best deal possible for Britain'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'The best deal possible for Britain' says Juncker

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the Brexit deal drafted by Prime Minister Theresa May is "the best deal possible for Britain."

Asked about the chance of the deal being changed if it's rejected by the UK parliament, he said "this is the deal... the European Union will not change its fundamental position on this issue."

  • 25 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Juncker: EU superstate claims 'nonsense'