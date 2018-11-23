Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wheatus: Young people 'staring down the barrel of a closed off island'
Frontman of US rock band Wheatus Brendan Brown has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Brexit young people and Jeremy Corbyn.
Best known for the hit single Teenage Dirtbag, Brendan Brown discusses on Politics Live if young people see themselves 'staring down the barrel of a closed off island?'
Video journalist: Christina McSorley
23 Nov 2018
