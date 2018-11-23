Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May avoids resignation question
Prime Minister Theresa May would not be drawn on a question about her resignation.
Speaking to Emma Barnett BBC Radio 5 Live in a special programme, she said:
"My focus is on getting this deal through".
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window