Theresa May: 'Focus on getting deal through'
Theresa May avoids resignation question

Prime Minister Theresa May would not be drawn on a question about her resignation.

Speaking to Emma Barnett BBC Radio 5 Live in a special programme, she said:

"My focus is on getting this deal through".

  • 23 Nov 2018
