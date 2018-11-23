Karen Bradley dodges question about May's future
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley sidesteps question about May's future

David Dimbleby asks Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley if the prime minister would have to resign if she can't get her EU deal through Parliament.

Ms Bradley avoids answering the question, saying: "Let us get on with getting the vote for the deal.

"I want to see this deal pass through Parliament and then we get on with delivering the deal that people voted for".

