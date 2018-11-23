Could there be another Brexit referendum?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Could there be another Brexit referendum?

The Prime Minister has ruled out holding another referendum on Brexit, but some people still want to the UK stay in the EU and other want a final say on the deal to leave.

So could there be another vote? Our political correspondent Nick Eardley looks at what might happen.

Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes

  • 23 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'The British people want this to be settled'