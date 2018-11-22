Video

Commons Speaker John Bercow repeatedly asked the leader of the House to stop talking while he answered a point of order.

Mr Bercow asked Andrea Leadsom to "do me the courtesy of listening" while he responded to the point from the SNP's Pete Wishart about whether or not MPs would be forced into a "take it or leave it" vote on the Brexit deal.

Mrs Leadsom's session answering questions from MPs had just finished.