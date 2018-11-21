Video

On 21 November 1918, women were allowed to stand for parliament in the UK for the first time.

One hundred years on, nine women MPs and peers read the Qualification of Women Act which enshrined in law their right to sit and vote in the House of Commons.

Read by: Chi Onwurah MP, Helen Grant MP, Baroness Helene Hayman, Hannah Bardell MP, Dame Caroline Spelman MP, Dawn Butler MP, Wera Hobhouse MP, Antoinette Sandbach MP and Harriet Harman MP.

