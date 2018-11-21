'I can't forgive Tory MPs' - John McDonnell

Video

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said he will not be friends with Conservative MPs because he "can't forgive them for what they've done".

Speaking to Newsnight, the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington said: "I go back to my constituency and I've never seen human suffering like this in all the times I've been an MP."

He added that if elected to government, he would not move into Downing Street, but stay at home in Hayes.