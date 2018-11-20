In full: Sturgeon interview with Kuenssberg

Media player
In full: Nicola Sturgeon interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Brexit
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says she wants to form a "coalition of opposition" to Theresa May's Brexit plans with Labour and other parties, ahead of a vote of MPs at Westminster.
Scotland's First Minister tells the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg she has held "exploratory" talks with Jeremy Corbyn and, in a separate meeting, with other opposition party leaders.
She says she wants to ensure that a no-deal Brexit is not the only alternative to the PM's plans.
20 Nov 2018
