Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
46 no confidence letters sent in, suggests Tory Rebel
Asked how many letters of no confidence have been sent to Graham Brady, the Chair of the Conservative Party's 1922 committee, Nadine Dorries said, 'I think the number's around 46'.
The Tory rebel was speaking to Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn and suggested the deal doesn’t have 'a cat in hell's chance of getting through Westminster'.
Ms Dorries: I know key people who are holding their letters back and are waiting for the deal to fail before sending in their letter of no confidence.
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46281889/46-no-confidence-letters-sent-in-suggests-tory-rebelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window