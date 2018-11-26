Video

Asked how many letters of no confidence have been sent to Graham Brady, the Chair of the Conservative Party's 1922 committee, Nadine Dorries said, 'I think the number's around 46'.

The Tory rebel was speaking to Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn and suggested the deal doesn’t have 'a cat in hell's chance of getting through Westminster'.

Ms Dorries: I know key people who are holding their letters back and are waiting for the deal to fail before sending in their letter of no confidence.