EU nationals won't be able to 'jump the queue'
The prime minister opened her speech to the CBI conference in London by addressing immigration rules in the UK after Brexit.

Theresa May spoke of an "intense week of negotiations" ahead of a European Council summit on Sunday, and she said the withdrawal agreement "has been agreed in full".

She said EU citizens would no longer have priority over people from other nations, and the UK would be in control of who could enter its borders.

  • 20 Nov 2018
