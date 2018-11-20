'Keep your side of bargain' - DUP warns May

Video

The Democratic Unionists voted against the government because ministers had broken a "fundamental agreement" over Brexit, the party has said.

Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said the MPs voted with Labour "to show displeasure" at the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement, which he said went back on an agreement not to "separate Northern Ireland constitutionally or economically from the United Kingdom".

The government has relied on the party in key votes, but Mr Wilson told BBC Newsnight the move would "send a message" to ministers that "you've got to keep your side of the bargain, otherwise we don't feel obliged to keep ours".