Rudd: There are problems with universal credit

The new work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd has said the UK will have a "fair, compassionate and efficient welfare system".

Addressing the Commons for the first time in the role, Amber Rudd admitted there were "problems with universal credit despite its good intentions" and that she would be "listening and learning" from experts.

She defended the record of her predecessor, Esther McVey, after Labour MP Liz McInnes brought up critical comments from the UN rapporteur, Philip Alston