Leadsom: I'm no plotter but deal can be better

Andrea Leadsom: I'm not a plotter, but deal can be improved
Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has insisted she is not involved in any plot against the prime minister - but says the draft Brexit deal needs "improvement" and the UK must avoid becoming trapped permanently in an EU customs union.
17 Nov 2018
