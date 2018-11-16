What's the big (Brexit) deal?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What does the Brexit draft document really mean?

Almost 600 pages detailing the UK's proposed withdrawal agreement from the European Union left many with more questions than answers.

The BBC's Lauren Moss goes in search of our specialist correspondents to explain the 585 pages faster than you could print them... on a BBC printer.

  • 16 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Brexit: May under pressure over deal