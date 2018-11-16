'We're close' on 48 PM challenge letters

Video

Those who wish to launch a formal challenge to Theresa May's leadership are "pretty close" to getting 48 letters, says Steve Baker.

Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn asked the former minister how they were going to get 158 names needed in a formal ballot, if they had been struggling for weeks to reach the lower figure of letters needed to start the process.

Mr Baker: "They will tell you they have put in letters in when they haven't, they will take them out and not tell you they have them put them out , they will say they have submitted them when they haven't, and so forth."