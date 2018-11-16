Lord Lester accuser felt 're-victimised'

Media player
Lord Lester accuser Jasvinder Sanghera felt 're-victimised'
The woman who has accused Lord Lester of sexual harassment says she felt "re-victimised" when watching a debate in the House of Lords on whether to suspend him.
Jasvinder Sanghera accused Lord Lester of groping and offering her a peerage 12 years ago, in return for sleeping with him.
An inquiry recommended a three-and-a-half year suspension but the House of Lords voted against his immediate suspension.
He denies the allegations.
16 Nov 2018
