Brexit: Theresa May quizzed on no-confidence vote
Theresa May was quizzed about a possible no-confidence vote from Conservative MPs and whether she would carry on if she only had a narrow vote of support.
The prime minister told the Sun's Tom Newton Dunn: "Am I going to see this through? Yes"
15 Nov 2018
